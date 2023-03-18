4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located near Winston-Salem, Kernersville, High Point & Greensboro. Upon entering, you will see the formal dining room with a coffered ceiling that leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops & all stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a huge living room with tile floor and a stacked stone fireplace. There are hardwoods in the foyer, formal DR, & kitchen. The primary bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling with a double granite vanity, garden tub, separate shower & TWO custom walk in closets. 3 generously sized additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. The sizeable laundry room w/ custom cabinetry is also located upstairs. The backyard is fenced as well. So much house for the price! HOA is optional for this address.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.