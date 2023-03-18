4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home conveniently located near Winston-Salem, Kernersville, High Point & Greensboro. Upon entering, you will see the formal dining room with a coffered ceiling that leads into the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops & all stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen opens to a huge living room with tile floor and a stacked stone fireplace. There are hardwoods in the foyer, formal DR, & kitchen. The primary bedroom suite has a vaulted ceiling with a double granite vanity, garden tub, separate shower & TWO custom walk in closets. 3 generously sized additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. The sizeable laundry room w/ custom cabinetry is also located upstairs. The backyard is fenced as well. So much house for the price! HOA is optional for this address.