Charming classic awaits you in highly sought after Davidson County, Winston-Salem. Open concept main level features living room with gas logs and beautiful flow into the kitchen and dining. Kitchen offers upgraded gray Stainless appliances, including gas cooktop, and a large pantry closet with plenty of storage. Private main level office with French doors. Main level laundry room. 2in faux wood blinds, crown molding and upgraded lighting throughout. Dual zone system with Nest thermostats. Spacious Primary ensuite with huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ample closet storage! 4th bedroom has no closet and is currently being used as flex space. Equipped with garage keypad, Ring alarm system, door bell & sensors. Almost .50 acre lot is fully privacy fenced. Separate fenced garden boxes. Plus 50amp generator connection.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pipe clogged with used cooking grease leaked an estimated 9,600 gallons of raw sewage in a southwest Winston-Salem neighborhood Sunday, offi…
The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating the on-the-job death of a mechanic for an equipment rental company that occurred in Davie County…
Chick-fil-A will test-market a vegetarian cauliflower sandwich in the Triad and two other markets.
Chick-fil-A Inc. has set Thursday as the opening day for its first restaurant in King.
Danny “Chocolate” Myers, the legendary gas man for NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt, has announced that he has been diagnosed with mantle cell l…