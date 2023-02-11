Charming classic awaits you in highly sought after Davidson County, Winston-Salem. Open concept main level features living room with gas logs and beautiful flow into the kitchen and dining. Kitchen offers upgraded gray Stainless appliances, including gas cooktop, and a large pantry closet with plenty of storage. Private main level office with French doors. Main level laundry room. 2in faux wood blinds, crown molding and upgraded lighting throughout. Dual zone system with Nest thermostats. Spacious Primary ensuite with huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms have ample closet storage! 4th bedroom has no closet and is currently being used as flex space. Equipped with garage keypad, Ring alarm system, door bell & sensors. Almost .50 acre lot is fully privacy fenced. Separate fenced garden boxes. Plus 50amp generator connection.