4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,900

HSA Home Warranty included! Fantastic Ardmore home captures the charm of the neighborhood yet offers all of the modern amenities for today's living; Impressive living room with fireplace and recessed lighting; Exceptional main-level laundry/mud room (washer/dryer included); Dining room with corner built-ins; Updated kitchen with granite counters offers pantry and wood floors (refrigerator included); Adjacent to the kitchen is a coffee bar area which then leads to the sun room -- filled with windows and views of the back yard along with access to the rear patio; Also included on the main level are two bedrooms and a full bathroom; Upstairs, the primary bedroom includes multiple closets and direct access to the full bathroom; Also upstairs, an additional bedroom with charming dormer window creates another versatile space; Nicely landscaped and fenced-in back yard offers lots of level "play space"; 12x18 detached garage (sold as-is) offers abundant storage.