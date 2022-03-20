 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $369,900

HSA Home Warranty included! Fantastic Ardmore home captures the charm of the neighborhood yet offers all of the modern amenities for today's living; Impressive living room with fireplace and recessed lighting; Exceptional main-level laundry/mud room (washer/dryer included); Dining room with corner built-ins; Updated kitchen with granite counters offers pantry and wood floors (refrigerator included); Adjacent to the kitchen is a coffee bar area which then leads to the sun room -- filled with windows and views of the back yard along with access to the rear patio; Also included on the main level are two bedrooms and a full bathroom; Upstairs, the primary bedroom includes multiple closets and direct access to the full bathroom; Also upstairs, an additional bedroom with charming dormer window creates another versatile space; Nicely landscaped and fenced-in back yard offers lots of level "play space"; 12x18 detached garage (sold as-is) offers abundant storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert