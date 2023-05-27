Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom new home build. This home features an open floor plan centered around an oversized island, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The bright and classy kitchen has gray shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The main level bedroom that is perfect for home office or guest suite. Located on the upper level, you will find the primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, and a large bonus area. The primary bedroom offers two closets, double sink vanities, tub/shower combo. The large bonus room is perfect for a playroom, gameroom or den. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening unwind on the back patio overlooking a nice size backyard. Additional storage room is located in the 2 car garage. No HOA and home is close to amenities, shopping, restaurants and hospitals. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 5/28 2-4 PM