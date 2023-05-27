Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom new home build. This home features an open floor plan centered around an oversized island, perfect for entertaining family and friends. The bright and classy kitchen has gray shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The main level bedroom that is perfect for home office or guest suite. Located on the upper level, you will find the primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, and a large bonus area. The primary bedroom offers two closets, double sink vanities, tub/shower combo. The large bonus room is perfect for a playroom, gameroom or den. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening unwind on the back patio overlooking a nice size backyard. Additional storage room is located in the 2 car garage. No HOA and home is close to amenities, shopping, restaurants and hospitals. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 5/28 2-4 PM
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…