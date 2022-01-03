 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $374,000

This classic ranch is just waiting for someone to make it shine! With over 2000 sf on the main level, it has tons of potential. Tucked away yet convenient to restaurants & shopping this 4/3 has amazing landscaping, new windows (2020), new screened porch & brick patio, refreshed bathrooms, new water heater (2020), new flooring in the basement rec room & some fresh paint. Enjoy walks to Reynolda Gardens and Reynolda Village. HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED. See agent only.

