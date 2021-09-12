4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $379,000

Beautifully nestled within the trees of Robinwood, this newly remodeled, well-appointed 4 BR 4 BA home is a jewel waiting for a new family to make it their own. Freshly painted, new kitchen, new appliances, new carpet, new hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms, two wood burning fireplaces and a host of other fine appointments, this space is truly move-in ready. The 2-car carport will protect your vehicles. The large deck overlooking a stream could make your family think of being in the mountains instead of the city limits. Do not wait.. see it today!