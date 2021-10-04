 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $379,500

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $379,500

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $379,500

Welcome to this completely renovated - no expense spared - home in Buena Vista. Renovations in this 4 bed, 2 bath home include quartz countertops, new cabinets, tile floor, designer backsplash, hardwood floors, vanities, fixtures & new HVAC. If you're looking for a spacious home that wows you from the moment you walk in the door, this is it! Convenient to downtown, Forsyth & Old Town Club, West End, Stratford Rd & WFU.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News