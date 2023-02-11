Welcome Home to this gorgeous, move in ready, 2 story home in the Oak Grove school district. Featuring 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, this home has all of the space, closet storage, & function any buyer could want! Tall ceilings, LVP flooring, and an open concept on the main level. Flex/office space, a formal dining area, gas logs in the living room, & laundry room on the main! This eat in kitchen is worth swooning over with its SS appliances, granite countertops, white cabinetry, tiled backsplash, island, and oversized pantry. In addition to the oversized primary suite, upstairs boasts a large loft area, 3 additional bedrooms, and spare bath. Ample natural light! Entertain on your patio in your private, fenced in back yard. Storage building, playset, & trampoline to convey! Visit this neighborhood and enjoy the community feel with its easy access to any and all amenities!