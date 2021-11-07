This "Rufus E. and Stella Johnson House" in the Historic West End has been beautifully restored by its historic preservationist owners over the last 20+ years. Built in 1912, this home boasts many original details, including Heart of Pine floors, restored fireplace mantles, and some of the most unique windows in the historic district. - ask for extensive list provided by owners. All systems have been updated. The charming front porch was recently completely rebuilt as a front walkway. Tiered levels to backyard, with original stone walls and mature landscaping. Off street parking. Abundant natural light!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $389,900
