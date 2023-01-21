 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $390,000

Unique Opportunity to live in Established, Desirable Stonebridge with Duplex Privacy & Brand-New Luxury Finishes. Primary Bedroom on Main with 2 Walk-in Closets, En Suite Bath, & Separate Shower. Front facing Dining/Office has built in closet for 2nd Bedroom downstairs. Upstairs 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath, & Huge Storage Space. Community Pool. Door Mail Delivery, Curbside Trash/Recycle, and Water/Sewer included in HOA Dues.

