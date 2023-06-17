This home has so much to offer! Four bedrooms with primary bedroom on main level. Spacious loft upstairs can be office, game room, or workout room. Pergola added to back of home provides a gorgeous outdoor area for you to relax. Impeccably maintained, one owner home. Set up your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $393,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have a gay kid in the fam.
An unidentified person suffered what was described as a “non-game-related medical event” on Saturday, delaying the start of game one of the NC…
Five schools have new principals, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Monday.
An ESPN director who suffered what was described as a “medical event” before Saturday’s Super Regional baseball game between Alabama and Wake …
Winston-Salem police found the body of a man missing since 2019 at an old horse farm at 400 Everidge Road.