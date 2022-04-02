 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $397,500

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $397,500

Beautiful single family home at prime location in desired Hillcrest Community. New paint, new carpets, and new LPT flooring. Enjoy the morning coffee in the sun room with fenced backyard. Office room in first floor. Big Master bed room and nice sized three bed rooms on second floor, along with a Loft. First floor - open floor plan with great room, dining, and kitchen. Home is furnished with Stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and Granite counter tops. Great location and community - easy access to I-40, Wake Forest University (WFU), Baptist and Novant hospitals, Hanes mall, downtown and shopping and restaurants. Hurry, Home will not last long!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor indicted on felony extortion charges. Former Forsyth Republican chairman accused of making threats to a sheriff, police chief

Nathan Tabor, the former chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012, has been indicted on numerous felony charges, including two counts of extortion. This is the latest in a series of legal challenges facing Tabor, 48, who was once active in Republican politics and who ran for political office. He is facing a slew of charges in Brunswick County connected to allegations that he stole a number of items, including catalytic converters and a $6,000 golf cart. In Forsyth, he is facing a charge related to allegations that he harassed his former pastor. 

Rep. Madison Cawthorn admits lying about cocaine and orgies after tongue-lashing from GOP leaders

Rep. Madison Cawthorn admits lying about cocaine and orgies after tongue-lashing from GOP leaders

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Wednesday walked back blockbuster drugs-and-sex claims about fellow lawmakers in a brutal tongue-lashing from GOP leaders. Cawthorn admitted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that he made up claims that he saw lawmakers doing cocaine and that they invited him to orgies. “He changes what he tells and that’s not becoming of a congressman,” McCarthy said. “He ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert