 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,000

Room to roam in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath traditional home located on 3 beautiful acres. Step into the two-story entry with tile floors, then relax in the great room with a stone fireplace and ceiling fan. The adjacent eat-in kitchen affords tons of beautiful cabinetry, pantry, and sizeable island with tile flooring. The formal dining room offers chair railing. There is a spacious laundry room. Rest in the primary suite with a walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. A versatile bonus room could be either a playroom or an office. Spacious rooms and tons of storage throughout! Useful storage shed to store your tools. Enjoy the relaxing on the extensive rocking chair front porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem
Crime

Suit: Deputy held loaded gun to head of 14-year-old boy during 1971 sex assault at Children's Home in Winston-Salem

Robert Jenkins, a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy who worked as a house parent at the Children's Home in the 1970s, is accused of holding a gun to a 14-year-old boy's head and sexually assaulting him. The boy jumped out of a window and escaped but Jenkins in the days after the alleged assault harassed the boy and fired his gun on the boy in two separate incident. Both times, Jenkins missed, the lawsuit said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert