4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,000

Room to roam in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath traditional home located on 3 beautiful acres. Step into the two-story entry with tile floors, then relax in the great room with a stone fireplace and ceiling fan. The adjacent eat-in kitchen affords tons of beautiful cabinetry, pantry, and sizeable island with tile flooring. The formal dining room offers chair railing. There is a spacious laundry room. Rest in the primary suite with a walk-in closet, double sinks, separate shower and jetted tub. A versatile bonus room could be either a playroom or an office. Spacious rooms and tons of storage throughout! Useful storage shed to store your tools. Enjoy the relaxing on the extensive rocking chair front porch.