Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the sought after Hillcrest neighborhood sits the house of your dreams! 3890 Crestwell Cove is an impeccable two story home that boasts over 3000sqft. Featuring vaulted ceilings in the foyer, a bright, spacious living room, an upstairs loft, and a gigantic primary suite, this home has everything you need and more! Located near shopping, hospitals, and highways, everything is at your fingertips! A large patio featuring a lit up pergola will be the perfect entertaining space this summer. With beautiful engineered flooring, stainless steel appliances, ample living space, and tons of natural light--you don't want to miss this!