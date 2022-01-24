4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900

This spacious 4 bed 4 bath home is very energy efficient with active solar panels (installed in 2020), a new roof, new tankless water heater, and an EB charger for electric cars. This home is conveniently located near shopping, highways, and restaurants. Huge eat in kitchen with granite countertops and an island, tiled in 2018. New dishwasher and convention oven. The primary bedroom is on the main level and has a generous closet. The ensuite is tiled throughout with a large garden tub and separate shower. The second floor has 2 ample bedrooms with a large bathroom that includes a jetted tub and separate shower. The basement is finished and is a wonderful location for a play room or entertainment area for get togethers, with a separate room that can be used as a workout room or game room. This home should not be missed!! So much room to spread out and make your own.