Chef alert! This is the kitchen you've been dreaming of. Beautiful granite countertops, prepping station and plenty of counter space. Primary bedroom on main with an additional primary on 2nd floor. Built in desk and cabinets in loft area which make an ideal office space. Entertaining is a breeze when you take your guests to the basement bar, complete with fridge and dishwasher. Additional basement space which would be ideal for a home theatre or game room. Screened porch on main level measures 19'6X 14'0" with glass inserts to make this enjoyable for ll seasons. Both fireplaces are equipped with gas logs. Fenced back yard.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
Novant Health postpones August street festival out of COVID-19 concerns
What's up with those cats? Wallburg woman has unidentified felines near her home, thinks they may be cougars
Janet Nichols first saw one of the big cats on May 27.
A 45-year-old Winston-Salem man died in a wreck Saturday on Salem Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said.
A driver going the wrong way on Interstate 40 West in Winston-Salem died in a crash that involved five vehicles Friday afternoon, authorities said
Philip Morris USA halts U..S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes
A Davie County teenager died Monday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said Tuesday.
A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages.
- Updated
Board votes 6-3 on requirement in a meeting that was at times contentious, with the chairwoman forced to call for order several times. The district will evaluate the policy after nine weeks.
Two surveyors working in a hard-to-reach area in southeast Winston-Salem got dehydrated Monday, and emergency crews mounted a rescue operation…