4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900

Chef alert! This is the kitchen you've been dreaming of. Beautiful granite countertops, prepping station and plenty of counter space. Primary bedroom on main with an additional primary on 2nd floor. Built in desk and cabinets in loft area which make an ideal office space. Entertaining is a breeze when you take your guests to the basement bar, complete with fridge and dishwasher. Additional basement space which would be ideal for a home theatre or game room. Screened porch on main level measures 19'6X 14'0" with glass inserts to make this enjoyable for ll seasons. Both fireplaces are equipped with gas logs. Fenced back yard.

