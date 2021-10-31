 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $399,900

All of the charm of Ardmore updated with the conveniences of a newer home! 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath home in the heart of Winston-Salem. From the curb appeal to the detailed updates, you should expect to be impressed. Generous main level is highlighted by an expansive kitchen with built-in oven, electric cooktop, warming drawer and eat-at bar. 2 main level bedrooms and a dedicated office with built-ins. Welcoming living space with fireplace opens to a wrap around deck. Spacious 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms with attached full baths (both with tile showers) and a living space in between. Updated windows, waterproofed basement, walk-in laundry room. House lives large with tons of charm and details!

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

