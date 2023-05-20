Great one level living! Great open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings! No stairs, all one level living at its finest! Custom built w/all the extras! 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Huge Livingroom w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace, built in shelving, Kitchen w/tons cabinets, Huge island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances! Primary Bath has 6 ' oversized walk in marble shower w/grab bars. Great closets and laundry room! 2 Covered porches w/columns overlooking great yard! Perfect yard with room for pool, RV parking, deep oversized garage & sooo much more!