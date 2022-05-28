 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $400,000

Nothing To Do But Move Right In!  This 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Home Offers Tons Of Space in a Desirable N Davidson Location.  Main Level features a Large Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Island & Farm Style Sink.  Main Level Laundry Right Off the 3 Car Garage.  Kitchen Opens to Dining Room & Living Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace.  Upper Level Offers a Loft Area and 4 Bedrooms.  Spacious Primary Suite w/ Walk In Closet and En Suite with Double Vanity and Walk-In Shower.  Enjoy Relaxing on the Covered Back Patio w/ Stamped Concrete & Fenced Backyard!  Hurry, this won’t last long.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert