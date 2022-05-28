4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $400,000

Nothing To Do But Move Right In! This 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Home Offers Tons Of Space in a Desirable N Davidson Location. Main Level features a Large Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Island & Farm Style Sink. Main Level Laundry Right Off the 3 Car Garage. Kitchen Opens to Dining Room & Living Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace. Upper Level Offers a Loft Area and 4 Bedrooms. Spacious Primary Suite w/ Walk In Closet and En Suite with Double Vanity and Walk-In Shower. Enjoy Relaxing on the Covered Back Patio w/ Stamped Concrete & Fenced Backyard! Hurry, this won’t last long.