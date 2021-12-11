 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $405,000

Practically new 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home situated on a quiet dead end street on a .48 acre lot. Large entry way welcomes you into your open floorplan with primary bedroom located on main level with beautiful trey ceiling. Enjoy your second level with a cozy loft, 3 additional bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage which could easily be used as a 5th bedroom. Gas fire place in living room along with large patio makes this house a great place to come home to. Extra large drive way serves as potential emergency vehicle turn around.

