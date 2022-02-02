There is so much to love about this home that you have to see it yourself! The open living area is great for entertaining and having a wet bar makes it even better. A nice deck overlooking the pool and hot tub is a great spot to relax. Lovely updates throughout the home make it move in ready. The basement has its own kitchen, fireplace, full bath, and bedroom that can be used as a great in-law suite, teen hang out, or whatever works best for you. There is a large recreation room in the basement and lots of unfinished space for storage, as well. Plenty of parking with a 2 car carport and driveway that wraps around to the basement. *Roof installed in 2021 with transferable warranty. *Pool pump installed 2020. *Seller offering Home Warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Massive fertilizer plant blaze, explosive chemicals force back Winston-Salem fire crews. Residents asked to leave homes up to a mile away.
- Updated
Firefighters pulled back from a massive fire that destroyed the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Monday night, as fears of an explosion led…
Forty years after opening its doors in Charlotte, the Showmars restaurant chain has come to Winston-Salem.
6,000 residents asked to leave their homes after massive fire at fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem raises fear of explosion. Officials warn of poor air quality on Tuesday.
Emergency officials spent Monday night going door-to-door, sounding sirens, urging people to evacuate using loudspeakers and taking to social …
A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across …
The Triad's fourth measurable snowfall is possible Friday. There has never been more in a single month.
Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing.
As more than six months of exploratory drilling comes to an end, a developer still refuses to reveal what he's looking for. An expert suggests mining could be the goal.
Food-stamp recipients will get maximum benefits through February
To the occasional passerby, the closing of a State Employees Credit Union branch in the Eastway Plaza Shopping Center — and the plywood slappe…
Winston-Salem fire officials are taking extensive safety measures in the wake of a massive fire at the Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant t…