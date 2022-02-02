 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $425,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $425,000

There is so much to love about this home that you have to see it yourself! The open living area is great for entertaining and having a wet bar makes it even better. A nice deck overlooking the pool and hot tub is a great spot to relax. Lovely updates throughout the home make it move in ready. The basement has its own kitchen, fireplace, full bath, and bedroom that can be used as a great in-law suite, teen hang out, or whatever works best for you. There is a large recreation room in the basement and lots of unfinished space for storage, as well. Plenty of parking with a 2 car carport and driveway that wraps around to the basement. *Roof installed in 2021 with transferable warranty. *Pool pump installed 2020. *Seller offering Home Warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert