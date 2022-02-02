4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $425,000

There is so much to love about this home that you have to see it yourself! The open living area is great for entertaining and having a wet bar makes it even better. A nice deck overlooking the pool and hot tub is a great spot to relax. Lovely updates throughout the home make it move in ready. The basement has its own kitchen, fireplace, full bath, and bedroom that can be used as a great in-law suite, teen hang out, or whatever works best for you. There is a large recreation room in the basement and lots of unfinished space for storage, as well. Plenty of parking with a 2 car carport and driveway that wraps around to the basement. *Roof installed in 2021 with transferable warranty. *Pool pump installed 2020. *Seller offering Home Warranty.