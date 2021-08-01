 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $429,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $429,900

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $429,900

This impressive Colonial with craftsman elements features a spacious floorplan with lots of light.Many recent updates and fresh paint inside and out. Roof & gutters and UL AC-2016.Gas furnace-2019.ML AC- 2020.Renovated full bath on ML is heated by EBB. 4 good size bedrooms on UL with a charming bath that has a stenciled wood floor and slipper tub. Kit has gas range, wood floors, built-in seating, new honed granite counters, sink, backsplash and lighting. Large unfinished basement is freshly painted, has expansion potential. Backyard stone patio/fire pit area. Old brick carport has great character-sold AS IS. $2000 allowance for UL floor refinishing. This is a contributing property in the West End Historic Overlay District and subject to design review guidelines. To review guidelines go to https://www.cityofws.org/DocumentCenter/View/4089

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News