New~Never Lived In!Bright open floor plan!Beautiful landscaping w/bluestone stonework at front entry;Study/home office;Formal dining;White kitchen cabinets w/island & white/grey veined counters & top of the line Whirlpool SS appliances(36” gas cooktop)built-in wall oven w/microwave that's open to breakfast area & large great-room;Butler's pantry w/extra cabinets/counters & adjacent walk-in pantry;Owner's suite w/sitting area,walk-in closet & luxurious bath w/tile shower;Large 2 car garage(w/service door & walkway to front of home)opens to large "drop-zone" area w/custom built-in & adjacent half bath;UL includes large bonus,3 addit'l bedrooms & 2 additional full baths(1 is ensuite);All bedrooms have walk-in closets;Large outdoor concrete patio;Upgraded recessed can lighting throughout home;Large picture window over kitchen sink facing fantastic wooded views;Tankless water heater;Ring alarm system w/outdoor cameras at each corner.Underground gutter/downspout water removal to back of lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $439,900
