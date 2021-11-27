 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $444,400

Opportunity awaits! New~Never Lived In! Bright open floor plan! Bluestone front entry; Large rear concrete patio; Ring alarm system w/outdoor cameras on each corner. X-Large garage (w/service door) opens to large drop-zone area w/custom built-in & adjacent half bath; Study/home office; Formal dining; White kitchen cabinets w/island & white/grey veined marble countertops; Large picture window over sink facing mature wooded views; Top of the line Whirlpool SS appliances (36” gas cooktop) built-in wall oven w/microwave that opens to breakfast area & large greatroom; Butler's pantry w/extra cabinets/countertop & adjacent walk-in pantry; UL includes: Owner's suite w/sitting area, walk-in closet & luxurious bath w/ ceramic tile rain shower; Large bonus room, 3 add'l bedrooms & 2 add'l full baths (1 is ensuite); All bedrooms have walk-in closets; Super Convenient Location!

