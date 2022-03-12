4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $449,000

Beautiful single family home at prime location in desired Hillcrest Community. New paint, new carpets, and new LPT flooring. Enjoy the morning coffee in the sun room with fenced backyard. Office room in first floor. Big Master bed room and nice sized three bed rooms on second floor, along with a Loft. First floor - open floor plan with great room, dining, and kitchen. Home is furnished with Stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and Granite counter tops. Great location and community - easy access to I-40, Wake Forest University (WFU), Baptist and Novant hospitals, Hanes mall, downtown and shopping and restaurants. Hurry, Home will not last long!!