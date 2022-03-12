 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $449,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $449,000

Beautiful single family home at prime location in desired Hillcrest Community. New paint, new carpets, and new LPT flooring. Enjoy the morning coffee in the sun room with fenced backyard. Office room in first floor. Big Master bed room and nice sized three bed rooms on second floor, along with a Loft. First floor - open floor plan with great room, dining, and kitchen. Home is furnished with Stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and Granite counter tops. Great location and community - easy access to I-40, Wake Forest University (WFU), Baptist and Novant hospitals, Hanes mall, downtown and shopping and restaurants. Hurry, Home will not last long!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert