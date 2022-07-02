4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $450,000

Builder is offering a $10,000 incentive toward an interest rate buydown or closing costs. Relaxed living in the Oak Grove School District. This 4 bedroom 3 bath plan has a wonderful open floor plan with lots of windows that allow natural light to stream in. A beautiful stacked stone fireplace is the focal point of the living room that also has a spacious cathedral ceiling. The Primary, on the main, has a huge walk in closet and carpet flooring. The upstairs "suite" includes a large bedroom, huge closet and bonus room. Granite counter tops are in the kitchen and LVP in the Kitchen and Livingroom. The kitchen has a nice island and white cabinetry. There are granite counter tops in the bathrooms as well. Lots of walk in attic space for storage! Scheduled to complete around the end of May. USDA eligible area! Have your agent ask about the possibility of closing costs assistance.