Upstairs AC is now fixed!! Spacious elegant home with a brick exterior! HOME WARRANTY FOR THE NEW OWNER!! Beautiful details catch your eye the minute you step into the foyer. Crown molding and wainscoting bring a sophisticated touch. Granite on countertops and kitchen island. Ample pantry closet. Kitchen is open concept with a breakfast area, and the living room is connected. Bright windows bring natural light to living areas. Trey ceilings in primary bedroom and basement bonus room. Walk-in closet in primary bedroom is huge! Relax in the en suite soaker tub. All bedrooms are upstairs. Two of the bedrooms share a dual entry bath. Current owners added a permitted full bath in the basement. Front office or music room has French doors. Three garage spaces give plenty of room for cars and lawn equipment. A stairway leads upstairs to the attic for easy access. The neighborhood pool is optional and residents can choose to pay to be members.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $459,400
