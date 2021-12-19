Enchanting restoration of 147 Piedmont Avenue in the Historic West End. Completely new kitchen and bathrooms - gutted to studs! Beautiful original heart of pine wood floors have been lovingly restored. Waterproof system installed in lower level - warranty transfers to new owner. So many stunning original details - wood cabinets, moldings, decorative fireplace. Front porch (recently rebuilt) sits high above the street. An extremely rare opportunity to purchase a beautifully renovated home in Historic West End for under $500,000! Property is in the Historic Overlay District. Please see guidelines.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $464,900
