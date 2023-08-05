Beautiful custom built home with so much to offer. The inviting front porch leads you into the open and airy living and dining area. And check out the beautiful kitchen with the island, ss appliances, and solid surface countertops. The primary bedroom is also on the 1st floor...check out the photos of the primary bath. Nice! Upstairs you have the other 3 bathrooms, 2 full baths, a generous sized bonus room with a 2nd laundry area. (The other one is on the main floor) In addition to the front porch you also have a back covered porch with a ceiling fan! Conveniently located between Kernersville and Winston and less than 25 minutes from Belews Lake and Stokesdale. No HOA