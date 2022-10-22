4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $469,900

**Assumable VA Loan***Better than New!! The owner has spend over $40,000 on additional upgrades and landscaping since purchasing this beautiful property. Enjoy a morning coffee or watch the sunset from the covered back porch. Upgrades include: Granite Counters; Backsplash; SS Appliances; Upgraded Light Fixtures; Smart Switches; Fireplace; Fresh Paint; New Blinds; Dual Vanity; Tub; Tile Shower; Walk-in Closets; New Flooring; Professional Landscaping Including Buried Drainage; and More! Convenient to Meadowlands Golf Club, i285, i74, i40, Wallburg Recreation Center, Shopping, and more. Low county taxes! Schedule your showing today! - See Agent Only