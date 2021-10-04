4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $474,000

Located in the highly desirable Buena Vista area, this thoughtfully updated property offers tremendous square footage and care-free living - HOA is responsible for all exterior maintenance including roof, painting, landscaping, irrigation and private road. Offering a Primary Suite with his/her baths, two inviting and private patios, a large sunroom, fireplaces in both the LR and DR and a gourmet kitchen with a subzero refrigerator - this property is designed for gracious entertaining. Easy access to the Wake Forest campus, Restaurants, Shopping and Arts District make this a must see. Located in the soon to be newly dedicated historic Reynolda Park (10/6/21)