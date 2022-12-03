 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $475,000

Lot #8. Plan - Palmer Brick Home with 4 bedrooms, an office, a sunroom, upper level laundry room. Wood floors on main level, kitchen with quartz, gas countertop, with ext hoodvent, oven/microwave combo wall unit, under cabinet lighting, white farmhouse sink pantry and butler's pantry. Home includes "Smart Home Automation Pkg". East Facing. Completion approx Oct. 2022.

