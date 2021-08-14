4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $485,000

Cute as can be and MOVE-IN ready. Step into a fabulous great room with a gas log fireplace that is open to the dining and amazing kitchen with huge solid surface eat-at island, 5 burner gas stove, pantry & stainless steel appliances. A main level primary suite offers a walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Drop zone can be found at the entrance from the 2 car garage, near the laundry. Upstairs find 3 additional bedrooms, one with a private bath, hall bath and fabulous bonus room with door. There is storage galore throughout the home. You will love outdoor entertaining - whether you are sitting on the rocking chair front porch enjoying the recent landscaping or relaxing on the screen porch and patio overlooking the fenced back yard.