 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $485,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $485,000

Cute as can be and MOVE-IN ready. Step into a fabulous great room with a gas log fireplace that is open to the dining and amazing kitchen with huge solid surface eat-at island, 5 burner gas stove, pantry & stainless steel appliances. A main level primary suite offers a walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Drop zone can be found at the entrance from the 2 car garage, near the laundry. Upstairs find 3 additional bedrooms, one with a private bath, hall bath and fabulous bonus room with door. There is storage galore throughout the home. You will love outdoor entertaining - whether you are sitting on the rocking chair front porch enjoying the recent landscaping or relaxing on the screen porch and patio overlooking the fenced back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News