4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $489,900

Iconic Abraham Cohn House is perched elegantly overlooking the Historic West End neighborhood. Original 1920’s hard coat stucco and wide front porch give this home a Mediterranean feel as you walk up. Interior charm abounds with exceptional architectural details and oversized living spaces. Impressive foyer sitting area with leaded glass built-ins and columns framing the view to the living room and fireplace. Beveled glass french doors lead to the dining room…very nice flow for entertaining. Cherry cabinets with stainless steel countertops. Breakfast area and large pantry space off the kitchen. Main level bedroom with en suite bath can be primary bedroom, office space, or easy guest suite. 3 bedrooms 1 bath up, with large landing and laundry room/craft space. 1 Car garage with easy access to the back door. Black iron/metal fencing around the back yard. Home has efficiency apartment in the basement with tenant. No access to basement apartment on first showing.