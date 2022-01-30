Iconic Abraham Cohn House is perched elegantly overlooking the Historic West End neighborhood. Original 1920’s hard coat stucco and wide front porch give this home a Mediterranean feel as you walk up. Interior charm abounds with exceptional architectural details and oversized living spaces. Impressive foyer sitting area with leaded glass built-ins and columns framing the view to the living room and fireplace. Beveled glass french doors lead to the dining room…very nice flow for entertaining. Cherry cabinets with stainless steel countertops. Breakfast area and large pantry space off the kitchen. Main level bedroom with en suite bath can be primary bedroom, office space, or easy guest suite. 3 bedrooms 1 bath up, with large landing and laundry room/craft space. 1 Car garage with easy access to the back door. Black iron/metal fencing around the back yard. Home has efficiency apartment in the basement with tenant. No access to basement apartment on first showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was caught on video Tuesday clinging to the outside of a mid-sized SUV that was going east on Salem Parkway. The terrifying ride across …
The Triad's fourth measurable snowfall is possible Friday. There has never been more in a single month.
Forty years after opening its doors in Charlotte, the Showmars restaurant chain has come to Winston-Salem.
He was on a training run on Monday when he suffered a heart attack
Police say a man fired a gun inches from an officer's chest during an arrest Sunday on Broad Street
As more than six months of exploratory drilling comes to an end, a developer still refuses to reveal what he's looking for. An expert suggests mining could be the goal.
The number of COVID cases among students dropped 61% for the week ending Jan. 21.
Forsyth deputy accused of violent attack on his wife. He was immediately fired, sheriff's office says.
Wesley Jovan Summers, who was fired Sunday after his arrest, was injured in wreck at Tanglewood in 2020.
Q: I recently went to eat at Firebird's restaurant. None of the servers or staff wore masks. I thought Mayor Joines had mandated masks in indo…
The Triad could see its fourth measurable snowfall of 2022 Friday, forecasters say.