 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,000

An incredible opportunity to own a West Highlands classic brick home. From the Inviting front porch to the charming back yard, this type of home rarely comes on the market. Original details include hardwood floors on both levels and a butlers pantry with built-ins. This 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home has been lovingly maintained throughout the years- main level den potential 5th bedroom. A kitchen expansion created a light filled dining area. The back garage/workshop offers endless opportunities - a guesthouse conversion perhaps?! Enjoy living in a piece of Winston Salem history, with neighborhood parties that have been going on for nearly a century.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert