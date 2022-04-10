An incredible opportunity to own a West Highlands classic brick home. From the Inviting front porch to the charming back yard, this type of home rarely comes on the market. Original details include hardwood floors on both levels and a butlers pantry with built-ins. This 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home has been lovingly maintained throughout the years- main level den potential 5th bedroom. A kitchen expansion created a light filled dining area. The back garage/workshop offers endless opportunities - a guesthouse conversion perhaps?! Enjoy living in a piece of Winston Salem history, with neighborhood parties that have been going on for nearly a century.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
No indictments for 5 officers accused of killing John Neville at Forsyth jail. Grand jury does indict nurse.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Several readers have asked about Talitha Vickers, a news anchor at WXII, who has not been on the air in a while.
Ex-wife of Rural Hall's former fire chief files lawsuit against former town manager, alleging that two had an affair.
Former Rural Hall Town Manager Megan Garner is now facing an alienation of affection lawsuit from the ex-wife of the town's former fire chief.
This is the city's 12th homicide in 2022.
3 schools to get new principals in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools. District also names testing director.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has appointed three new principals and an administrator, the school district said Friday.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
Two men face multiple drug charges after US 52 pursuit, crash. One of them has also been charged in shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced multiple drug charges against two men who fled from Winston-Salem police on Friday and…
A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Friday afternoon while she was in her car in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, authorities said.
Landscaping work has begun at the former L.A. Reynolds Garden Showcase site in western Forsyth County, about 3½ years after the 37-acre property was purchased for $2 million.
Demon Deacons went 25-10 after having just six victories the season before