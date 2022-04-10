4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,000

An incredible opportunity to own a West Highlands classic brick home. From the Inviting front porch to the charming back yard, this type of home rarely comes on the market. Original details include hardwood floors on both levels and a butlers pantry with built-ins. This 4 bedroom and 2 full bath home has been lovingly maintained throughout the years- main level den potential 5th bedroom. A kitchen expansion created a light filled dining area. The back garage/workshop offers endless opportunities - a guesthouse conversion perhaps?! Enjoy living in a piece of Winston Salem history, with neighborhood parties that have been going on for nearly a century.