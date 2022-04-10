4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,000

We are excited to bring one of the most beloved homes in the historic West End neighborhood to market! Built in 1890 and retaining so many original features, including six original decorative mantles! Updates include tankless water heater, seamless gutters, and new roof. It has an exceptionally livable floor plan for a home of this age. The kitchen with vaulted ceiling overlooks a .5 lot (copy of recent survey available) - practically unheard of in the downtown area! Primary suite on the main level. This home lives larger than its square footage due to the inviting wraparound porch, home to many family get togethers throughout the years. A short distance to everything West End and downtown has to offer! A truly unique opportunity. Property is fully fenced and located in the West End Historic Overlay District. Please see attachments for guidelines.