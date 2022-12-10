4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,000

Popular floorplan in Willowbrook Place on a private cul-de-sac. Featuring a main level primary suite, 2 story foyer, dining room, laundry room/drop zone off main level 2 car garage and much more! 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, one with an en suite bath plus a large loft with a triple window great for 2nd level living space! Open kitchen, breakfast room, great room with lots of windows allowing plenty of natural light. Nice deck overlooks large backyard. Convenient to shopping, dining, schools, highways and more in the Sherwood Forest area.