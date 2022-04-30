 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,500

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,500

Beautiful newer home available for the first time in highly desired neighborhood of Rutherford Court. Layout features all the freshness you would expect in an open floor plan such as engineered, vinyl, and hardwood floors. Primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom rests comfortably on main level. Further additions made to property include expansion of backyard to provide 2 separate firepit entertainment areas and bridge to help adjoin all for more usage of acreage. In addition, HOA covers routine landscaping to take care of your outdoor maintenance troubles. Why wait for new construction that can potentially cost way more in time and finance when you have a perfectly situated home in a cul-de-sac available for you now. Come view this home today and enjoy the experience Rutherford Court has to offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert