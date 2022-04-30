4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $499,500

Beautiful newer home available for the first time in highly desired neighborhood of Rutherford Court. Layout features all the freshness you would expect in an open floor plan such as engineered, vinyl, and hardwood floors. Primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom rests comfortably on main level. Further additions made to property include expansion of backyard to provide 2 separate firepit entertainment areas and bridge to help adjoin all for more usage of acreage. In addition, HOA covers routine landscaping to take care of your outdoor maintenance troubles. Why wait for new construction that can potentially cost way more in time and finance when you have a perfectly situated home in a cul-de-sac available for you now. Come view this home today and enjoy the experience Rutherford Court has to offer.