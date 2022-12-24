4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $500,000

Lot 24 - Nantahala Plan - Spacious 4 bedroom brick and stone home features ML primary, sunroom and 3 bedrooms and loft on UL with buddy bath. LVP floors, pet niche in ML laundry room, coffered and boxed (tray) ceilings, wall oven and microwave combo, gas cooktop with hood vent, pot filler, Quartz tops in kitchen and baths, roll out cabinet tray, wood tread steps and metal spindles, tankless gas water heater, Smart Home Auto Package with 36 mo membership, z-wave thermostat, electronic keypad, video door bell. South facing.