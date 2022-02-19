 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $502,931

Lot #5 - Nantahala Plan -- 4 sided brick home with ML primary bedroom and sunroom, pet niche in laundry room, LVP on ML, SS gas cooktop, farmhouse sink, double wall oven, many upgrades. Completion tentative Summer 2022.

