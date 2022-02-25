4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $509,900

Longing for a home with sidewalks and tree lined streets? This is it! Meticulously maintained one owner brick home. The yard is plush and well landscaped, lighting highlights the sidewalk entry, the backyard is fenced and private. Inside the main level features formal living and dining rooms and an inviting large den with rock fireplace flanked with builtins and wainscoting - along with the foyer they have a fresh coat of paint. The kitchen has granite tops and a large island that opens to the breakfast area and a screened porch. Upstairs the primary suite has a tray ceiling, his and her closets and a newly remodeled bath with beautiful cabinetry, a separate tub and custom tiled shower with frameless shower door. 3 additional bedrooms and a bath complete the second floor. There is a lower level finished multi-purpose room with brick fireplace, walk-in closet and full bath. Garage is oversized. Other features include, sprinkler system, newer roof, hot water heater and garage doors.