Stunning home in the prestigious Meadowlands community! Spacious home offers 4BR/3.5BA. 2 car garage. Well manicured lawn features a deck and a fenced in backyard. From the moment you walk in, you will love this home. Cozy living rm with FP. Formal dining rm and breakfast nook. A kitchen fit for a chef that offers ample cabinetry and counter top space. Tons of pantry space. Primary bedroom is featured on the main level and has a walk in closet and cathedral ceiling. Primary bath features a double vanity, tiled shower and jetted tub. Upstairs you'll notice the spacious bedrooms and an office space. All of this nestled in a community that offers a neighborhood pool, tennis courts and even a golf course (for add.fee). This home is priced to sell as-is, but no worries it won't disappoint!