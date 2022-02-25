4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $510,000

Move-in ready home, great for entertaining in highly desired Glenridge neighborhood. This 4BR, 4-1/2 bath home has an open floor plan, 2-story great room, two gas fireplaces, and main level primary bedroom. Versatile downstairs area includes play room or home office, large den with kitchenette, full bath, the second gas fireplace and a separate entrance through the garage. Flat, fenced backyard with large deck make outdoor entertaining easy. Updates include kitchen, HVAC, water heater, primary shower and tub tile surround. See floor plans in photos. Just across the street is the Glenridge neighborhood (private) swimming pool, and within an easy walking distance is a city park with tennis courts, walking trail and kids' playground. See drone photos. Within one mile you will enjoy several excellent grocery stores, Starbucks, many restaurants and the YMCA!