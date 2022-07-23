 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $510,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $510,000

Awesome home in the Oak Grove School District. Open floor plan with the Primary and two additional bedrooms on the main level. 4th bedroom and bonus room are upstairs. Granite Countertops in kitchen and baths, LVP in living area and carpet in bedrooms. Private road, small neighborhood. No HOA. Have your agent ask about the possibility of closing cost assistance.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert