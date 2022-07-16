 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $515,000

Lot #3 Plan: Nantahala -- Open floor plan dining room with stunning coffered ceiling. Kitchen island with Quartz counters, white farm house sink, stainless GE profile appliances with gas cooktop. Primary bedroom on the main floor enhanced with box ceiling. Upper level stained wood tread steps with metal spindles to the loft area. Three bedrooms; two of them share a buddy bath. Home is brick with stone accents. West Facing. Completion Approx. October.

