4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,000

Lovely, open 4br/3.5 ba convenient to shopping, dining, & more. Featuring a main level primary suite, 2 story foyer, dining room with a coffered ceiling and much more with all of the latest trends. Enjoy the rear covered porch off the den overlooking large backyard. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, one with an en suite bath plus a large loft with a triple window allowing for lots of natural light. Estimated completion date December!