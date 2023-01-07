 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,000

4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,000

Lovely, open 4br/3.5 ba convenient to shopping, dining, & more. Featuring a main level primary suite, 2 story foyer, dining room with a coffered ceiling and much more with all of the latest trends. Enjoy the rear covered porch off the den overlooking large backyard. 2nd level has 3 bedrooms, one with an en suite bath plus a large loft with a triple window allowing for lots of natural light. Estimated completion date December!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert