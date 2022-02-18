4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,900

Wow! Incredible home in the popular Inverness section of Meadowlands. Enjoy living in a premier golf community while paying low Davidson county taxes. Convenient to Downtown Winston-Salem, major hospitals, 52, and 311. Features Include: Granite Counters; Backsplash; Pantry; Walk-in Closets; Refinished Hardwood Floors; New Carpet; Fresh Paint Throughout; New SS Appliances; Built-ins; Screened Porch; Fenced Yard; and More! Still need more space? Check out the unfinished bonus room that could be converted to an additional living area, theatre room, bedroom, office, or home gym. Schedule your showing today! - See Agent Only