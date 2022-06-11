Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Oak Grove School District. Primary is on the main, 3 bedrooms and large bonus room on the 2nd level. Home is at the end of a private road in a neighborhood with only 6 homes. LVP flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, granite in kitchen and baths. Yard is just over an acre so you have some space around you.
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dear Amy: I’m a 48-year-old woman. I’ve been told I look about 35.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
A woman was pinned inside her burning Jeep on Monday night after being struck on Skylark Road by a GMC Yukon whose driver was impaired, Winsto…
The teenage boy who was found dead after a search of Belews Lake on Wednesday night has been identified.
Winston-Salem native Kaniyah Dene Edmond aka Niyah Dene, a student at N.C. A&T, to release “Decisions” EP
Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors.
Dear Amy: My first wife, “Stacey,” and I married young. She loved me. We had three children together.
A vehicle crash forced the closure of U.S 421 North in Forsyth County near Lewisville, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The owner of a beloved restaurant in Pilot Mountain that closed due to COVID shutdown makes a comeback with a food truck that restored work-life balance.
Former church treasurer, 72, charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from Winston-Salem house of worship
A former church treasurer, Jane Carol Davis, is facing eight counts of embezzlement. She is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from Covenant Presbyterian Church from June 2014 to October 2021.