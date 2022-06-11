 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $519,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Oak Grove School District. Primary is on the main, 3 bedrooms and large bonus room on the 2nd level. Home is at the end of a private road in a neighborhood with only 6 homes. LVP flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, granite in kitchen and baths. Yard is just over an acre so you have some space around you.

