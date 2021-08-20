 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $520,000

Wonderfully updated 4 BR, 3 ½ bath home. Kitchen renovation with granite counters, tile floor, huge island opening into the den. Primary bath recent renovation includes a heated floor! Open Floor plan. Finished basement w/full bath and wine cellar. New roof in 2015 and HVAC systems in 2012. 2 tiered deck for outdoor entertaining. Main level 2 car garage. Irrigation system. Neighborhood pool and playground. OPEN HOUSE FOR SUNDAY August, 1, 2021 has been cancelled, home is UNDER CONTRACT.

